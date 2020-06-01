The Energy Corridor District Supports Two Local Non-Profits

Houston, June 1, 2020 – During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Energy Corridor District has taken several proactive measures to support its major employers, businesses, and District community at-large. As part of the District’s response, we have established a partnership with Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM) and the West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM), two local non-profits whose service areas are within District boundaries

On May 8th, 2020, the District’s Board of Directors approved two sponsorships totaling $10,000 ($5,000 each) to MAM and WHAM. These two non-profits provide an invaluable service to individuals and families who are impacted by crises and the District is proud to support them both.

“Both WHAM and MAM provide direct services to those individuals and families who have a demonstrated need. Given the current COVID-19 crisis and resulting impact on the economy, the District is proud to support two organizations that are meeting the needs of our community during this time,” said the Energy Corridor District’s Executive Director, Elijah Williams. “We look forward to a sustaining partnership with both organizations.”

MAM’s President and CEO, Sonja Gee, expressed her gratitude to the District.

“Our community always rallies to help vulnerable families face deep challenges,” said Gee. “The Energy Corridor’s donation to MAM is helping families stay safely housed during the COVID crisis until they can find a new job and rebuild their financial safety net.”

Additionally, WHAM’s CEO, Mark Brown, thanked the District.

“West Houston Assistance Ministries is very grateful to the Energy Corridor District for this grant in support of our Employment Services department,” Brown said. “During this pandemic, these services are making the difference between staying unemployed for months or getting hired in days, and that impacts Houstonian lives tremendously. Thanks for contributing so generously to our neighbors’ recovery.”

Other recent COVID-19 responses from the Energy Corridor District include coordinating virtual events with elected officials and the U.S. Small Business Administration, launching a campaign called “District Dishes” to directly support restaurants, providing resource guides and information to constituents, and more.

The Energy Corridor District will continue to explore creative ways to support businesses and individuals in our community. For more information about the District’s programs and services, please visit www.energycorridor.org.