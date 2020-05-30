All Six HCPH COVID-19 Test Sites are Moving to New Locations

New Test Site Locations Open Tuesday, June 2

Houston – Harris County Public Health’s two largest COVID-19 test sites are moving to new locations, in CyFair and Pasadena. These are the fixed sites currently in Baytown and Katy, the last day they will test is tomorrow, Saturday, May 30. The new locations will open Tuesday, June 2 at Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505.

The four mobile testing sites in Harris County will continue to change locations weekly. Residents from other counties can be tested at any of these six sites. Harris County Public Health encourages as many people as possible to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms. Testing identifies new cases of COVID-19 so contact tracers can determine the sources of infection and help prevent further spread of this contagious disease. In addition, infected people often don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. Without knowing it, they can infect older people and those with underlying health conditions who may get extremely ill or die.

Testing is free, easy to register and quick, due to the six drive-through sites in Harris County. Sign up, take the self-assessment and drive to the test site. Register at https://www.readyharris.org, www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. Testing will be available 6 days a week, Monday-Saturday. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Mobile locations for the week of June 1-6, Monday-Saturday. Each site is open 5 days and closed one day.

Lone Star College – North Harris Campus 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073

o Closed Tuesday, June 2

La Porte High School 301 E Fairmont Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571

o Closed Wednesday, June 3

Zube Park 17560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447

o Closed Thursday, June 4

Barbara Bush Branch Library 6817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379

o Closed Friday, June 5

People who are tested will receive their results in 3-5 days.

To reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and wash your hands frequently. Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources.