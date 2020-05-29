Writing Techniques for Your College Essay

College essays allow students to showcase their writing skills as well as have their voice and personality shine. Students should equip themselves with the required skills so as to write good essays as well as improve their writing skills. Some writing techniques one can employ in college essays include the following.

Pose a Question that Interests the Reader

Posing a question does not mean a literal question, but instead keep the reader interested in the essay, wondering how it’s going to turn out, and how it will be tied back together. The Rogerian writing technique is very effective in holding the reader’s attention, where common goals in the essay are identified, and opposing views described in an objective manner that establishes common ground and reaches an agreement in the essay, tying everything back together and keeping the reader interested.

Open Up in the Essay

Make sure to include how something made you feel when recounting an event or experience, showing vulnerability for readers to connect more with the essay. An exemplification essay would work well here, an argumentative essay that allows you to give specific examples so as to prove a point.

It is important that the student doesn’t forget about writing formats. Familiarizing with formats like APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard among others allows the student to present the essay in a presentable manner which allows the readers to follow the flow and logic of the student’s thoughts.