Quotes about love from all over the world

Nowadays, young people do not always distinguish the meaning of the word “love” from other feelings correctly. In most, they confuse “love” with “sympathy” without realizing that these are different things. Therefore, sympathy is first and foremost a physiological state, a game of hormones, whereas love is a state of mind. True “love” is difficult to explain – it is suicide, the destruction of one’s self, it is pain, suffering, self-sacrifice.
Each has their own vision of love, the most vivid vision and interpretation of the well-known classics of world culture and literature. Here are some of them from writers and poets around the globe.
From Russian and Ukrainian writers:
- Love arises from love; when I want to be loved, I am the first to love (G. Skovoroda).
- A rose is like love, it can hurt if you can’t take it (L. Kostenko).
- Love does not depend on our will, it comes without our merit, disappears without our fault (I. Franco).
- Love is a cry of blood, it is a thoughtless, invincible hunger for the body, it is an order of eternity that does not tolerate resistance. Love devours itself like fire, and when satisfied, leaves boring, gray ashes (V. Vinnichenko).
- How many years I love you but fall in love with you every day (Lina Kostenko).
- I do not regret that I love you but that our roads are different (Lesya Ukrainka).
- Love is the first and foremost responsibility, and then pleasure (V. Sukhomlinsky).
- Love came uninvited and unexpected – well, how can I not follow it? (V. Simonenko).
- Love is the desire to live. (Maxim Gorky)
- Happy is the woman whom everyone likes but only one is in love with her. (Vasyl Klyuchevsky)
- Love is so omnipotent that it regenerates ourselves. (Fedor Dostoyevsky)
- True knowledge is given by the heart. We only know what we love. (Leo Tolstoy)
- From love to madness the road is not that long. (Maxim Gorky)
- The who loves must share the fate of the one he loves. (Mikhail Bulgakov. Master and Margarita)
Do you wonder how to tell if she is the one? Think over these quotes, do they speak to your heart? If yes, you should not hesitate, you are in love and your gut tries to tell you about it. Because «Sometimes the heart sees what the eyes can’t see» (Jackson Brown, Jr.).
- One hour of love is a lifetime (Honore de Balzac).
- For love, yesterday does not exist, love does not think about tomorrow. It longs eagerly for the present day, but this day needs all of it, unlimited, unclothed (Heinrich Heine).
- The one you really need doesn’t have to meet your requirements. He will appear and destroy everything and be himself as he is. And you will love him that way (Erich Maria Remark).
- Love is when you want to spend four seasons with someone. When you want to run with someone from the thunderstorm under the flowers of lilac, and in the summer to collect berries and swim in the river. In the autumn, cook the jam together and close the windows from the cold. In the winter – helping to survive the cold and the long evenings … (Ray Bradbury).
- A kiss is when two souls meet with each other’s tips (Goethe).
- We need beauty to be love men and stupidity to be loved by men (Coco Chanel).
- The two have to be a little alike to understand each other but also a little different to love one another (Geraldie).
- The main essence of love is trust (Germain de Stal).
- Who did not know poverty, love, and war, did not live a full life (O’Henry).
- No one can become a bigger stranger than the one you loved in the past (Erich Maria Remark).
- Unripe love says, “I love you because I need you.” Mature love says, “I need you because I love you” (Eric Fromm).
- Love inspires great things, and it hinders them from accomplishing (Dumas).
- To be in love is more than to be rich because to be in love means to be happy. (Tillier)
- There is only one law in the world of feelings – to make happy the one you love. (Stendal)
- The people we love are more in control of our souls than we are. (Francois de Laroshfouca)
- Any obstacle to love only strengthens it. (William Shakespeare)
- In the home of human happiness, friendship erects walls, and love forms a dome. (Kozma Rods)
- The greatest happiness in life is the confidence that you are loved. (Victor Hugo)
- Love has no fear. (Nestor Chronicler)
- To love and be wise is impossible. (Francis Bacon)
- Love must forgive all sins but not sin against love. (Oscar Wilde)
- Love is everything. And that’s all we know about it. (Emily Dickinson)
- In order for a man’s relationship with a woman to be truly fascinating, they must be united by pleasure, memory or desire. (Nicolas Champhor)
- To love is to agree to grow old with another person. (Camus Albert)
- The main enemy of love is indifference, not hatred. (Lewis)
- True love will never die. (Stephen King)
- If you love – let go. If it is your person, they will come back. (Gabriel Garcia Marquez)