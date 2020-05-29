Quotes about love from all over the world

Nowadays, young people do not always distinguish the meaning of the word “love” from other feelings correctly. In most, they confuse “love” with “sympathy” without realizing that these are different things. Therefore, sympathy is first and foremost a physiological state, a game of hormones, whereas love is a state of mind. True “love” is difficult to explain – it is suicide, the destruction of one’s self, it is pain, suffering, self-sacrifice.

Each has their own vision of love, the most vivid vision and interpretation of the well-known classics of world culture and literature. Here are some of them from writers and poets around the globe.

From Russian and Ukrainian writers:

Love arises from love; when I want to be loved, I am the first to love (G. Skovoroda).

A rose is like love, it can hurt if you can’t take it (L. Kostenko).

Love does not depend on our will, it comes without our merit, disappears without our fault (I. Franco).

Love is a cry of blood, it is a thoughtless, invincible hunger for the body, it is an order of eternity that does not tolerate resistance. Love devours itself like fire, and when satisfied, leaves boring, gray ashes (V. Vinnichenko).

How many years I love you but fall in love with you every day (Lina Kostenko).

I do not regret that I love you but that our roads are different (Lesya Ukrainka).

Love is the first and foremost responsibility, and then pleasure (V. Sukhomlinsky).

Love came uninvited and unexpected – well, how can I not follow it? (V. Simonenko).

Love is the desire to live. (Maxim Gorky)

Happy is the woman whom everyone likes but only one is in love with her. (Vasyl Klyuchevsky)

Love is so omnipotent that it regenerates ourselves. (Fedor Dostoyevsky)

True knowledge is given by the heart. We only know what we love. (Leo Tolstoy)

From love to madness the road is not that long. (Maxim Gorky)

The who loves must share the fate of the one he loves. (Mikhail Bulgakov. Master and Margarita)

Do you wonder how to tell if she is the one? Think over these quotes, do they speak to your heart? If yes, you should not hesitate, you are in love and your gut tries to tell you about it. Because «Sometimes the heart sees what the eyes can’t see» (Jackson Brown, Jr.).