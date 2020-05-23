Texas Comptroller’s Office Wins National Communications Award

(AUSTIN) — The Texas Comptroller’s office recently won first place at the National Association of Government Communicators’ (NAGC) Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Awards for its January 2019 edition of Fiscal Notes: Texas School Finance – Doing the Math on the State’s Biggest Expenditure.

The agency also received an award of excellence for a video profiling Texas’ Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

In its special report on Texas school finance, Fiscal Notes examined the history and intricacies of the public school funding system. This provided an informational and historical foundation for lawmakers as they worked through what was widely hailed as one of the most successful bipartisan legislative sessions in recent memory.

The Fiscal Notes entry won first place in the “Technical or Statistical Report” category, one of more than 30 categories receiving contest entries from governmental entities across the country. The NAGC is dedicated to advocating, promoting and recognizing excellence in government communications.

“Our Fiscal Notes team did an outstanding job of detailing how the Legislature and the courts have wrangled over our school finance system,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “It’s a complicated story to tell, but the edition hit all the right notes, reaching more than 55,000 Fiscal Notes subscribers, including state and local government officials, teachers, businesses, taxpayers and the media.”

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller’s website.