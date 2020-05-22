CompTIA Security+ Certification and SY0-501 Exam: How Can This Duo Help You Enhance Your Career?

CompTIA Security+ is a certification that enables an individual to work as a professional inthe field of Information Technology. This credential enhances your knowledge and skills and allows you to fulfill the basic security functions, which are the core of any security system or network. It is the first step that you should take if you are an IT specialist who wants to advance your career in the cybersecurity sector. The Security+ certificate develops your core knowledge regarding this field and can help you get the intermediate-level jobs in almost any realm. What does this mean for you? Well, this means that the certification will provide you with the essential solutions and training on how to address major security incidents in a graceful manner. But before doing anything and going for this Examsnap CompTIA badge, it is important to know all its details, its respective test that you should pass, the prerequisites that you need to fulfill, and other particular features.

Security+ is a certification offered by CompTIA to those individuals who want to prove their skills in the field of security. In this post, we will provide you with a thorough overview of this credential. So, if you are considering obtaining it and are looking for more information, then read this article to find out everything you need.

What skills will you get with CompTIA Security+ certification?

Those students who hold the CompTIA Security+ certificate have a couple of skills that will distinguish them from the rest. If you earn this credential, you will have the ability to identify various types of security compromises and breaches and demonstrate that you have a good understanding of any threats and vulnerabilities of the system. You will also know how to scan any attacks and threats. The holders of this certification will also have the relevant knowledge and skills to install, implement, and configure various network components. Besides, the will also be able to troubleshoot any security-related issues.This means that the applicants can assess and analyze any technical problems such as disruption and address them amicably to the following protocol. The Exam-labs candidates will also have the capability to deploy secure and safe networks and systems for company usage and ensure that they are consistently updating the system’s architectural design concepts to ensure that they are less prone to threats or attacks. The certified specialists will also be able to configure and install various types of access services for the administrators and allow them to have full control over all different aspects of the system. Also, they will know how to implement and summarize best practices used to manage risks and showcase how practice will impact the system and other aspects of the business systems.

This certification path is focused mainly on risk mitigation, intrusion detection techniques, and threat management to allow the system to be totally secure against any of these threats and breaches. The certified professionals have the capability to install wireless settings for management and security and also can implement and develop an efficient infrastructure for usage. Typically, this includes decryption and encryption of different components of the system, making it completely secure for any company or a client.

What does CompTIA Security+ certification exam entail?

The prerequisite exam for the Security+ credential is known as SY0-501. The basic description of the test entails that it evaluates the candidates who are supposed to possess the skills necessary to configure and install security systems. If you plan to sit for this exam, you should have the CompTIA Network+ certificate along with two years of experience in Information Technology administration.

CompTIA SY0-501 comes with a maximum of 90 questions. Some of them are of a multiple-choice format while others can be performance-based. The students will be given 90 minutes to read and provide answers to all the exam questions. The total score for the CompTIA certification tests is 900, and you should know that the pass mark for the SY0-501 exam is 750 points.Please also note that it is conducted in four languages:

English;

Simplified Chinese;

Japanese;

CompTIA SY0-501 costs $349 and is offered through Pearson VUE. To register for this test, you should sign into your account on this platform and then select the ‘Proctored Exams’ section. Continue the process by entering the code of the test and then follow the prompts to finish the registration process.

Conclusion

CompTIA Security+ is a certification for anyone who wants to make a successful career in the field of information security. Without any doubt, this credential will make your resume more valuable and give you a great chance to become a qualified professional.