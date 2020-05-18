How to Boost Your Negotiation Skills: 6 of the Best Tips

Do you often find yourself on the losing end of a deal? Whether you’re persuading an investor or asking for a raise, a negotiation skills seminar can boost your ability to negotiate better.

Here are a few tips for improving your negotiation outcomes.

Prepare Well

The most important part of negotiating is knowing what you want and how to get it. You should understand the value of your offer and the perceived value of what you want in exchange. Plan your strategy ahead of time. It’s your job to show the other side that it’s in their best interests to trade with you. Do your research, and prepare facts and figures to support your position.

Consider Alternatives

Do you have a back-up plan? Skillful negotiators rarely go into negotiations without options. You want to expect what else the other side might settle for if they don’t accept your first offer.

Options are also important in case the other side’s demands are too high for you. For instance, if you’re buying a house, view more than one listing within the same price range – even if you think you’ve found your dream home.

Ask for What You Want

Be assertive in expressing your needs. When you don’t work up the nerve to ask for what you’re worth, the other side is likely to give you less. To increase your chances of success, start the conversation by offering benefits rather than demands.

Take Your Time

If you’re in a hurry to close a deal, you might lose control. Your decision-making could become less rational. Time pressure may also make you more desperate. If the other side senses your eagerness, they might hold fast to their position, forcing you to make extra concessions.

Listen More

Ever felt frustrated when someone wasn’t listening to you? The person may nod as you speak, but you get the feeling they’re not paying attention to your words. Your collaborators may feel the same if you talk more than you listen to their concerns.

Listening skills build rapport and promote understanding. When you speak, ask probing questions and repeat back the other side’s responses in your own words. Seminar facilitators advise negotiators to avoid distractions and to offer feedback to clarify what has been said.

Seek Win-Win Solutions

Mutually beneficial agreements are the best way to solve problems. When you win and the other person wins, both sides are happy and the relationship grows stronger. Although win-win solutions exist in most situations, it’s not always easy to see them.

To find win-win possibilities, focus on the solution. Avoid both passive and aggressive communication. If the other side is reacting or communicating negatively, don’t take it personally. Try and refocus the conversation to the outcomes both sides want. Explore the motivations driving each side’s requests.

Final Words

Skillful negotiations involve more than back-and-forth offers and counteroffers. Being prepared sets the foundation for value exchange. Don’t be afraid of asking for what you want, and having other options in case you need them.