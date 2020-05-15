Summer Season Brings Safety Awareness to Galveston Beaches

Beach Patrol Sheds Light on National Beach Safety Week with Reminders to Beachgoers

GALVESTON, Texas (May 15, 2020) – Beach season is here, and it looks a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Galveston’s 32 miles of beaches have already become a refuge for many coming out of quarantine and stay-at-home mandates making water and shore safety more important than ever. When visiting Galveston’s beaches, officials request that all beachgoers maintain safe social distancing and wear face masks when possible.

During National Beach Safety Week, May 17 – 25, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is reminding the public of the following safety tips:

Avoid rip currents – Stay away from rock jetties and piers

Swim near a lifeguard

Never swim alone

Do not dive in headfirst

Obey warning signs and flags

Take sun and heat precautions (Free sunscreen stations available at Stewart Beach, East Beach and at Dellanera Park on the island’s west end)

Keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others on the shore at all times

Every day, lifeguards raise flags that signal the condition of the water. A green flag means conditions are calm and swimmers are urged to be careful. A yellow flag indicates caution should be used when entering the water. This flag is flown for normal conditions to remind swimmers to stay alert. A red flag is flown when conditions are determined to be out of the ordinary, including strong winds, strong currents, or large surf. Adult swimmers should stay in water no more than waist deep and non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line. A purple flag indicates a potential problem with jellyfish, stingrays or other marine life that could be a hazard for swimmers. An orange flag indicates there is an environmental warning for air or water quality.

For more information on visiting Galveston’s beaches, visit www.galvestonbeachinfo.com