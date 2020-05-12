Why it pays to know all English accents

The English language has long established itself as a global language. All international organizations and transnational corporations have English listed as one of the working languages.

For those who are not from English-speaking countries, learning it is vital to succeed and move forward in their careers, as it is no longer considered a ‘foreign language’, but a given that everyone should speak English.

However, it is inevitable that with the language that has such a global reach, there will be as many variations of it, as there are countries where it is spoken. With the different accents come different slangs, therefore even if you think you’ve mastered the language, there will be many different words that you have no idea about.

Slang words have always been used in the gambling scene extensively. You might assume that someone’s name is George if they’re being called that at a casino, however, in the gambling lingo, George is a gambler who tips the dealer. There are many such examples of many industries having their own variations of the English language. The same carried over to the online gambling platforms when they became the main modes of gambling in recent years. What one thing means at a new online casino NZ could have a completely different meaning in the US. Even if gamblers worldwide have their own subculture, there are still many differences between the countries, both in the ways, certain games are played and the words that are used to describe them.

Whether you’re an aspiring business owner who hopes to reach the global market or a gambler who wishes to try out different online casinos from around the world, it always pays to know as many English accents as possible.