New public charter school in Cypress announces hiring  of Head of Elementary

Aristoi Classical Academy’s Student Services Coordinator promoted to Head of Elementary

Aristoi Classical Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school offering classical education, today announced the promotion of Deborah Guel to Head of Elementary of its new Cypress Campus. Her primary responsibility as the administrator and head-teacher is to lead the Cypress campus in day-to-day operations and provide students with an academically challenging classical liberal arts education.

“Ms. Guel has been an integral part of the academic growth at our Katy elementary campus. She has earned my confidence, so I look forward with anticipation and joy to her leadership at the new Cypress campus,” said Brenda Davidson, Superintendent at Aristoi Classical Academy.

The new campus, located at Crossover Bible Fellowship at 12332 Perry Road in Houston is slated to open August 2020. Aristoi Classical Academy offers a classical education that encourages students to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.

Guel has over 15 years of experience as an educator, joining the faculty of Aristoi Classical Academy in 2011. In 2016, she joined the elementary administrative team as the Student Services Coordinator, where she assisted the Head of Elementary with teacher observations, curriculum implementation, and classical education alignment. Prior to joining the team at Aristoi Classical Academy, Guel worked at Energized for Excellence Academy, an HISD charter school.

“I’m excited to begin this journey of educational pioneering in the Cypress community. As a classical charter school, Aristoi is able to offer an exceptional, tuition-free classical education to students who may not otherwise have access. While academics are a priority, so is developing responsible citizens of virtuous character. It is just as important for us to educate the heart as it is to educate the mind,” says Guel.

Guel holds a Masters degree in Liberal Arts from Houston Baptist University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in Studio Art from Baylor University. She is a certified teacher in Early Childhood–4th grade and English as a second language.

About Aristoi Classical Academy

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. The Cypress campus, that will offer grades K-4 in its first year, is set to open in August 2020. Enrollment spaces are still available. To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391-5003.

