May 8, 2020 — Funeral services for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski have been set for Thursday, May 14 at First Assembly of God in Humble (1915 FM 1960).

Sgt. Scholwinski, 70, died on May 6 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with social distancing enforced. Services will be held at 11 a.m.

Admission into the sanctuary will be strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.