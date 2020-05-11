YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of May 11

Two new food sites coordinated at Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA and Church Without Walls;

Kid’s meals to be distributed at Four Corners Community Center and Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of May 11. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution to date *Numbers to change weekly:

Distributing at over 20 sites and five opportunity centers

and Distributed close to 3 million pounds of food in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and Brighter Bites

Served over 285,000 individuals to date

Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please note there is an addition of two new sites including the Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA and the Church Without Walls.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Monday

Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6700 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77074 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) **NEW SITE** 14650 Highway 3 Webster, TX 77598 11 a.m. until supplies last

Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 11 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Pantry) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. *Four Corners Community Center (Kid’s Meals) 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 11 a.m. until supplies last Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018 11 a.m. until supplies last Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) **NEW SITE** 14650 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598 11 a.m. until supplies last *Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution) 10800 Scott St Houston, TX 77047 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry) 808 Pease St Houston, TX 77002 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 11 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009 11 a.m. until supplies last Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 11 a.m. until supplies last YMCA International Services (Food Pantry) Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. *Church Without Walls (Food Distribution) 5725 Queenston Blvd. Houston, TX 77084 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites