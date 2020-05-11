Frost opens newest Houston-area location, the Katy Mason Financial Center

KATY, TEXAS, May 11, 2020 –Frost opened the Katy Mason Financial Center this morning, marking its 12th new financial center the Houston region since announcing a regional expansion plan in 2018. The new center is the second to open in 2020, and a third is planned this month.

A 152-year old bank with deep Texas roots, Frost currently operates more than 140 financial centers across Texas, including 44 in the Houston region. Frost plans to open 13 more financial centers in the Houston region over the coming months.

Like the other locations in Frost’s Houston-area expansion, the new Katy Mason Financial Center offers the latest in Frost’s innovative design that features a welcoming and interactive customer experience. “This new financial center is the second that we’ve opened in the fast-growing Katy area, and will help extend the Frost customer experience to new customers in that area,” said David LePori, Houston Region President for Frost.

The new Frost Katy Mason Financial Center features a full range of financial services for consumer and business customers, including commercial and personal bankers, insurance and investment services. Although all Frost Bank lobbies are temporarily closed, services at the new Katy Mason location will be available by appointment or through the motor bank.

Katy Mason is also home to one of Frost’s newer design features, a welcoming greeter station, where bankers can assist customers with making a deposit and withdrawal, answer account questions, open an account or apply for a loan.

Though contemporary in design, the new facility also includes a number of unique design elements that reflect Frost’s local heritage and evoke the Texas spirit. Historic state maps and black-and-white photos of Texas line the walls.

Frost will celebrate the new financial center with ribbon-cutting events at an upcoming date.

