Fort Bend County Libraries Unveil E-Card Feature  

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is introducing a new e-Card option on Monday, May 11, that gives Fort Bend County residents access to electronic resources, such as downloadable e-books and audiobooks, music, streaming movies, e-magazines, online homework help, and research databases – all of which can be used through the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) without needing to go to the libraries’ physical locations.

Fort Bend County residents, who do not currently have the standard library card, may apply online to get an e-Card. The e-Card registration is located under the “How Do I…” tab of the website.

The e-card is for using e-media only; it does not allow for checking out physical library items such as books, CDs, DVDs, videos, mobile hotspots, Launchpads, or Nooks.

Library patrons who currently have the standard library card will not need to get the e-Card, because their current card already allows them greater access to library resources. Patrons cannot have both the standard card and the e-Card.

There is no charge for the e-Card. To be eligible, individuals must reside in Fort Bend County. There are no age restrictions.

After verification of residency, approved applicants should receive their e-Card number and PIN within three (3) business days.

All items checked out, and/or information/resources accessed, are the responsibility of the cardholder. Parents/guardians are responsible for their child’s use of the library’s resources.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).