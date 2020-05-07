Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

May 6, 2020 — It is with heavy hearts that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinksi.

Sgt. Scholwinski, 70, passed away this afternoon after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus.

Sgt. Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve with distinction as a full-time officer for 26 years.

His most recent assignment was as the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 where he was entrusted with serving as the district representative in most public speaking engagements.

Sgt. Scholwinski consistently served the resident of Harris County with honor, charm and distinction. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues, all of whom were positively influenced by his commitment to service.

“Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office family,” sa id Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.