World Vision hosts virtual 6K walk for water to fight global spread of COVID-19

Thousands will virtually participate in Global 6K for Water on May 16

World Vision committed to reaching 800 rural healthcare clinics

KATY –– On Saturday, May 16, 2020, thousands in Katy and around the globe will virtually unite through the world’s biggest 6K for clean water, World Vision’s annual Global 6K for Water. People will walk or run 6 kilometers from their homes or neighborhoods to provide clean water and hygiene to those in the developing world who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Access to clean water and hygiene is more critical than ever as we fight the global spread of this deadly virus. In the developing world, three billion people do not have handwashing options in their homes. In the rural healthcare clinics where World Vision works, only 16% have handwashing stations available to healthcare workers and patients.

“One of our first lines of defense against the coronavirus has been diligently washing our hands. But millions in the developing world do not have access to clean water to even do that. Children suffering from malnutrition and healthcare workers in rural clinics where resources are scarce are especially vulnerable to the virus,” said Ashley Colquitt-Finley, the Global 6K for Water Race Director. “World Vision provides clean water to one person every 10 seconds and is committed to reaching 800 rural health clinics that serve over 7 million people. The Global 6K for Water gives people an opportunity to move their feet while also making a global impact in fighting COVID-19—all while practicing social distancing!”

Sign-up and participation is easy! Every $50 registration fee will provide life-changing clean water and hygiene to one person so they can wash their hands and prevent the spread of COVID-19. You can exercise social distancing by walking or running as an individual or family from your home or neighborhood. When you register, World Vision will send you a Global 6K for Water t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and a race bib with a photo of the child that you’ll be walking or running for that day.

“When you register for the 6K, you are protecting a child or healthcare worker from COVID-19 and other deadly diseases. The more people who register, the more children who get clean water. For these children, it’s a chance for a future that is safe and healthy,” added Colquitt-Finley. “Everyone, no matter age, size or fitness level, is encouraged to participate. So many of us are at home in need of fun things to do, and this is the perfect way to get moving while also changing the world!”

World Vision is the largest nongovernmental (NGO) provider of clean water in the developing world. In 2019, World Vision reached 4.3 million people with handwashing behavior change education and facilitated the construction of nearly half a million handwashing stations. In the past year, World Vision reached nearly 400 rural health clinics with clean water, hygiene and staff training on infection disease prevention.

Register or learn more today by visiting WorldVision6K.org.