The Energy Corridor District Launches “District Dishes” Campaign

Houston, May 5, 2020 – The Energy Corridor District announced a district-wide restaurant support initiative, a campaign called “District Dishes,” on Tuesday, May 5th. The District will purchase over 40 gift cards from restaurants – including coffee, tea, and dessert shops – within the District and give them out to randomly selected winners who participate in a social media challenge.

The COVID-19 public health crisis has had an impact on the District’s small businesses and many of those are restaurants. These businesses are a critical part of the District and this campaign is designed to highlight them.

“We are excited to directly support the small business restaurants within the District with our District Dishes campaign,” said the Energy Corridor District’s Executive Director, Elijah Williams. “The campaign is designed to encourage the greater community to patronize District restaurants by sharing their purchase on social media for a chance to win a gift card to another District restaurant. I believe this campaign is a win-win and creates a cycle of support for District businesses during these unprecedented times.”

Official Participation Rules:

Participants purchase a meal from a restaurant within the District that is featured on the District’s restaurant list. Our list also includes coffee, tea, smoothie, and dessert shops.

Participants must share a photo of themselves supporting a District restaurant on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the Energy Corridor District and the restaurant (if applicable) tagged in the post. Photos can include a participant’s meal and/or a photo of the participant at the restaurant they choose to support.

The participant’s post must include the hashtag, #DistrictDishes.

One entry per participant, but we encourage you to support District restaurants as often as you can.

Participants must follow all of the rules above to qualify for a chance to win a gift card.

The Energy Corridor District will announce weekly winners on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts until we run out of gift cards! If a participant does not win during the week they participated in our challenge, he/she is still eligible to win the following week. Winners will be selected and paired with a gift card randomly.

“Small businesses are an essential part of the Energy Corridor District and they are important to the District’s long-term economic vitality. As the District Dishes campaign rolls out, we encourage all to continue their support of District businesses as they are a source of jobs and community,” said Williams.

The Energy Corridor District will continue to explore additional opportunities to support other District businesses in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

The District’s Restaurant List can be viewed here: https://www.energycorridor.org/2020/03/restaurantsopen/.

For more information about the “District Dishes” campaign, visit https://www.energycorridor.org/2020/04/energy-corridor-district-dishes/. The Energy Corridor District’s office is located at 777 North Eldridge Parkway, Suite 270 in Houston, Texas 77079.