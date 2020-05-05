KCM Social Services has recently taken calls from over 2,500 local families in need of financial support, such as rental/mortgage, utility assistance, etc. Many of these families have been directly affected by the loss of income due to COVID-19. One client says, “My work hours were cut by 50% and I just won’t have enough to make rent next month on only half my pay. I don’t qualify for unemployment”. These are local families who are falling in the gap between loss of wages, and not qualifying for unemployment, stimulus payments, or other forms of public assistance to help them through this crisis.

Katy Christian Ministries is taking part in a new global day of unity and giving called #GivingTuesdayNow, tomorrow, May 5th, 2020. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled #GIVINGTUESDAY December 1st, 2020, and is in direct response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 on our communities. We believe that by being united in our support of local families, we can strengthen and begin to heal our community one family at a time.

We are in need of funding to provide direct, basic needs assistance for local families. A donation of any amount will help them stay in their home, and keep the lights and water on. If you would like to give, please use this link to our secure donor platform http://weblink.donorperfect.com/donatetoKCM, and after selecting the amount you want to give, select “Client Financial Assistance” under the designation drop down menu. If you see something else on that list you prefer to designate your donation to, give wherever your heart leads you to, and know that we honor every donor’s gift designation.

If you are unable to give financially, it’s totally understandable! Here are a few more ways to give back.

Volunteer in our Food Pantry or newly reopened Resale Stores. (signup links below)

Organize a neighborhood food drive for the KCM Food Pantry. (view needs below)

Donate handmade face masks or disinfectants for volunteers and Admin use.

Be an advocate of KCM by sharing our needs with friends and family on Social Media.

Leave reviews for us on Facebook, Google, and other rating sites.

Serve on a KCM Events or Program committee (Gala, Golf, Silent Witness, Red Apple, Santa’s Sleigh, etc). (Contact Tracee.Seals@ktcm.org if interested)

Only together can we keep #KatyStrong #TexasStrong.

For more information about #GivingTuesdayNow, visit: https://now.givingtuesday.org/