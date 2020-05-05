Harris County Sheriff’s Office Receives Major Donation from H-Force

What: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is accepting delivery of 1,000 face shields and 1,000 sewn cloth masks donated by the H-Force. Led by the Houston Community College, H-Force is a crisis collaborative born out of the community’s need to increase the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) – in particular for our healthcare workers and first responders – to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Community members can support H-Force’s efforts by volunteering to produce PPE and/or by making a financial contribution. Donated funds and materials help to ensure H-Force can continue to provide PPE donations, like the one to HCSO. To learn more, visit www.thehforce.org.

Who: Representatives from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the H-Force collaborative, including Dr. Kurt Ewen, HCC Vice Chancellor for Strategic Planning and Institutional Research; and Anne Whitlock, Founding Director of Connect Community

When: Wedn esday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

Where: Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 1200 Baker Street

Online: The media event will be live-streamed on Facebook at @HCSOTexas