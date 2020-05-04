UHV making plans to reopen campus for fall semester

A recently formed University of Houston-Victoria task force is planning how the university will reopen its campus for the fall semester after offering online classes during the spring and summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UHV administrators previously announced that all spring semester courses would be offered online beginning March 25 through the end of the spring semester after smoke and fire damage in UHV University West, the main academic building on campus, made the building unusable after a March 12 fire. University officials also postponed or delayed all university events through the end of the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then announced that online-only course offerings would be extended through the summer. The majority of university faculty and staff are working remotely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing situation, and UHV is carefully monitoring developments,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “This task force will give us the ability to plan details of our eventual reopening and the positive things ahead while we continue to take action to protect our students, faculty and staff.”

UHV’s task force is part of a larger effort by a UH System task force that is developing a high-level, general plan to guide the reopening of all the UH System universities in the coming months.

The UHV task force is made up of university leaders representing the three academic schools, and departments and groups that include Residence Life, the Library, Facilities Services, Campus Safety, Marketing & Communications, Faculty Senate, Staff Council and the Student Government Association.

