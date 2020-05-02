The Dangers Of Excessive Iron In Your Tap Water

Iron is one of the most common minerals on the planet and is an essential mineral for our health. Iron facilitates the transport of oxygen around our body through our blood supply so without iron we would die. Despite this fundamental importance of iron, too much of it can actually have detrimental effects. This article will explain when iron levels can become dangerous and the effects that it can have.

When do Iron Levels Become Dangerous?

Humans need iron for oxygen transportation and we mostly get it through the food we eat. Iron enters our water supply systems when iron in soil and rocks is dissolved as rain filters through the ground and so there are also traces of iron in drinking water, with concentration levels in wells and aquifers usually somewhere between 0.5 and 10 milligrams of iron per liter of water. Whilst this amount is perfectly safe and even beneficial to humans, if levels are too high or there are too many of certain types of iron, then there can be some negative effects. You can find out more information at this useful source about the levels and types of iron that can cause problems, and about iron filtration systems that remove iron from drinking water. Iron filters are the best way to ensure that the iron levels in your home are safe to drink. How much iron your body needs is dependent on various factors like your body weight, age, and diet but whilst it takes a lot of iron to overdose, there can be other health problems with much smaller amounts.

Iron Poisoning

Whilst extremely rare, a substantial overdose of iron causes iron poisoning which can cause severe health problems. Iron is stored in your organs, and if levels of iron are really high, it can damage your heart, liver, and other internal organs and could potentially lead to organ failure. If you experience abdominal pain, fatigue, weakness, or stiff or painful joints, it could be a sign of too much iron in your body.

Iron is a Breeding Ground for Bacteria

The first reason that iron can cause problems is that it can be a breeding ground for bacteria. In the same way that bacteria can thrive on big pieces of iron, microscopic bacteria can live on particles of iron that are dissolved in water. All kinds of nasty bacteria like salmonella, e-Coli and giardia can enter your body through the iron in drinking water and cause all kinds of health problems.

Skin Problems

High levels of iron can cause various skin problems when consumed through drinking water. Iron, as well as other minerals in water like magnesium, clogs the pores in your skin which can dry your skin out and cause it to become itchy and flaky. When your pores are clogged, it increases the frequency of acne breakouts. If you notice that you or another member of your household is having frequent skin problems, it is advisable to check the levels of iron and other minerals in your water to see if that is the cause of the problem.

Metallic Taste

If iron levels in your drinking water are too high then it will have an odd, metallic taste. This will occur if there is more than 0.3mg of iron per liter of water, which is well below the amount that will be harmful but is still unpleasant. Excessive iron can also cause discoloration so if you notice your water is a strange brown or orange color then you should test the iron levels.

Damage to Your Home

High concentrations of iron in your water supply can cause various problems for your household items, laundry, and electrical appliances. Iron can build up as scales in your kettle and coffee pot and stain bathtubs and sinks. In the same way that it damages your skin, iron can damage your clothes and bedding when you do laundry. Whilst magnesium and calcium in water fade your clothes, iron can cause brown and orange stains which are impossible to wash out. Iron will clog up the valves in your washing machine and dishwasher which The biggest problem that iron causes in your household is that iron can clog your pipes and cause extensive damage to your plumbing system and water tanks. This may result in repairs or replacements being needed which can be very expensive.

Whilst it is very unlikely that the levels of iron in your tap water will be high enough to cause serious health problems like iron poisoning, there are many issues that can result from even relatively low levels of iron. If you notice any of the telltale signs of excessive iron in your tap water, you should test the levels and consider installing an iron filter to ensure that your tap water is safe to drink and use.