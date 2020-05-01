YMCA of Greater Houston to Distribute 5,000 Free Masks with Partners

YMCA and partners spearhead free mask distribution efforts Saturday, May 2
|WHAT:
|YMCA of Greater Houston is joining forces with Senator Carol Alvarado, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Anna Eastman, Council Member Karla Cisneros, Greater Northside Management District, White Oak Music Hall, McDonalds and Gulf Coast Distillers tomorrow, Saturday, May 2 to distribute 5,000 free masks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attached you will find a flyer for your use. The YMCA of Greater Houston would appreciate any additional coverage in sharing this news with your viewers and encourage your team to post to your social media channels.
You may also hear from the senator’s office regarding this mask distribution effort.
|WHO:
|YMCA of Greater Houston, Senator Carol Alvarado, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Anna Eastman, Council Member Karla Cisneros, Greater Northside Management District, White Oak Music Hall, McDonalds and Gulf Coast Distillers.
|WHEN:
|Saturday, May 2, 2020 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|WHERE:
|White Oak Music Hall
2915 N Main St.,
Houston, TX 77009