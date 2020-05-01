How to promote your work on Instagram

The last few years the social network Instagram is one of the most popular social platforms and in this virtual place people have the chance to express their talents and views through images and videos. The social platform is also used by many people with business purposes. Currently more than 26 million business accounts are registered on Instagram. Some of these accounts belong to professional and amateur photographers that are using the platform in order to share their talent in photography. In fact Instagram is probably the best place for photographers to showcase their images and gain popularity. Moreover when Instagram has been founded back in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger it has been first developed as a mobile application dedicated to photographers where they can represents their works. But the interest in the application was so high that the developers started adding more and more functions that can be related to almost every niche you can think of.

Now Instagram is the best place where people are able to gain popularity easily. The key to success is the number of followers someone has. The more Instagram followers someone has, the more popular he or she will become. There are many strategies that can help you to gain followers. We have to admit that it is hard in the beginning and it takes much effort and hard work. Some people prefer to start the development of their Instagram page by purchasing real followers on Instagram from suppliers. It eases the process a lot.

As we mentioned there are millions of business accounts because Instagram is a great platform where people can promote their business and attract many new customers from all over the world. If you have not started using Instagram, you should join the platform as soon as possible because there are many opportunities you probably do not want to miss. In this article we will see some tips that can help you to market your work on the social platform.

The first thing you should do is to create your Instagram account. This is quite a simple thing to do. First you should download and install the application and then you can create your Instagram account. Once you join Instagram you will have two options – to create a personal or a business account depending on your own goals. We should mention that Instagram supports more functions on business accounts than personals’. You can also combine both personal and business accounts at once because Instagram allows its users to run multiple accounts and have access to all of them at the same time. You can manage your personal account and keep it restricted to your family and friends and to promote your business at the same time. This way you will keep your personal and business life separated. Apart from this, once you have your account created, you should think about the “bio section” which is the first thing someone sees when they check your Instagram account. There you should add some information regarding you or your business. If you have a website you can put the link to the website and gain more traffic on it.

Once you manage to create your account and eye-catching bio, you should start to upload content. The first thing you should upload is a profile picture. Pick your best photography or a picture that represents your business the best. After that you should start to upload content on your feed that speaks the best for your work. Before you post an image you may want to edit it a bit, to add some effect. Instagram also supports around 50 filters that can make your images look even better and more professional. The last few years are also really popular among photographers to use storyline for uploading images on Instagram.

When all of the below is done, you should start searching for strategies that can help you to increase your follower base. For example you can try putting Hashtags on your uploads. Using Hashtags makes your account more reachable for other users. If you find the right Hashtags you can attract many new people that can follow you. Another useful tool that has the potential to bring followers is the usage of your location, because many people on Instagram are searching for content by using different locations.

To keep the interest on your Instagram account, you should be active and post regularly. Make sure that you upload content on a regular basis and also interact with your audience. Try to follow the tips we mention in this article and you will see the improvement shortly.