7 Consumer Rights Everyone Should Know About

Consumer rights are laws that protect consumers. They establish boundaries on what businesses should sell to their customers and how they should handle them. As such, the rights safeguard the buyers against the market place malpractices. The measures vary significantly among different states. Both businesses and clients should acknowledge the consumer rights that apply in their states so that they can know when to take legal actions.

Here are the seven essential consumer rights that you should know about:

Right to Safety

Sellers should not expose their clients to hazardous substances or situations. The right to safety law protects consumers from dangerous products and deceptive marketing. Mainly, the law applies to food processing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services. The products that businesses sell to their clients should not only meet their immediate needs, but also match their long term interests as well. For maximum protection, consumers should insist on the quality of the goods before they buy them. If possible, the products should have the AGMARK, ISI, and other marks from the authority bodies.

Right to Choose

Consumers have the right to choose the best goods and services that meet their initial requirements. Although the current market is very competitive, sellers should advertise their goods to allow the buyers to choose the best products without forcing them. In the case of monopolies, the right to choose law guarantees users of high-quality products from that company. According to the law, the monopoly firm should not compromise with the quality of the product. It should also sell the product or the service at a very competitive price for the sake of the clients. The law, however, applies mostly in a competitive market where there are many buyers and sellers.

Right to be Informed

Consumers have the right to be informed about the price, the quantity, and the quality of the products. Also, the clients have the right to know the potency and the standards of the products before they purchase them. As mentioned on this URL, customers have the right to sue any firm which fails to reveal the essential information in regards to the qualities of that product. Customers can, however, protect their rights by insisting on getting the necessary information before choosing a particular product or service. When they insist, they will be more responsible and wise to desist from getting victims of consumer rights violations.

Right to Consumer Education

Consumers have the right to be educated on the products or the services before they buy them. The knowledge relates to how the consumers will use the product, what they should expect about the products, and how they can utilize them for effective results. When consumers are educated, they become more knowledgeable, and thus, stand a better position of making their own decisions. Consumer education also helps the customers to plan their finances well and to reduce the impacts of experiencing the side effects of the products.

Right to Redress

Consumers have the right to return shoddy goods they had earlier purchased if they feel that they were cheated. Also, the clients have the right to get a refund for the money they spent on services which they think that they were unsatisfactory. The seller or the service provider should offer immediate compensation, irrespective of whether the mistake happened intentionally or by mistake. Consumers should, however, be careful when seeking services to avoid getting into messy agreements.

Right to a Healthy Environment

Consumers have the right to live well in a peaceful and protected environment. Their environment should not be exposed to harmful conditions or life-threatening situations which might endanger their lives. The law applies mostly to the production companies which pollute the environment or dispose of toxic substances into the immediate surroundings.

Right to be Heard

Consumers have the right to express their opinions, their feelings, and their complaints. Firms and service providers should be willing to listen and offer the necessary advice in regards to customer opinions and grievances. Many states do not have a common place where consumers can express their views. There are, however, many federal attorneys and organizations which help the clients to express their concerns freely.

Consumers have many rights all listed under the Consumer Rights and Responsibilities Act, but the above are the main ones. Read and understand all the rights, so that you do not become a victim of rights violation. And if you feel that someone or an organization has violated any of the above consumer rights, seek legal help from a reputable lawyer.