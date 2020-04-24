How to Fight Addiction during Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic is posing new struggles and challenges to everyone. However, the struggles and challenges are more for people that are trying to fight addiction. Essentially, this can be the most challenging time of self-quarantine and social distancing can be the most challenging.

The isolation that addiction is associated with is its most significant feature. Consequently, self-distancing is especially a risky and difficult proposition for people that are trying to fight addiction. Nevertheless, people that are fighting addiction can get help during this time when everybody is being asked to stay at home and avoid social gatherings.

Use Virtual Assistance Services

Alcohol support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous have canceled their physical support meetings. But, this doesn’t mean people that are fighting addiction have to relapse or go back to their addictive behaviors. Doing this will only worsen their situation and force them to call the national addiction number at AddictionResource.com at some point. This is a phone number that people call whenever they need help with addiction or information to enable them to get treatment. The number is manned by addiction professionals that are always ready to assist addicts, those in recovery, and their loved ones. Some people even call rehab numbers when in need of emergency assistance, such as when an opioid overdose threatens the life of a person.

But, instead of waiting for this to happen, people that are fighting addiction during quarantine can get virtual assistance. Some Alcoholics Anonymous offices are providing information that their clients may need online. This information can include guidelines for turning in-person meetings into digital ones. Currently, groups that support recovering addicts are holding meetings via Google Hangouts, Conference Call, and Zoom. These groups are using their contact lists to stay in touch via email, social media, and phone.

The 12-step-based programs are at the core of the activities of support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous. Most of these programs require the physical presence of the recovering addicts. But, being physically present is not possible at the time of the COVID19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, people that are fighting addiction are attending virtual meetings that make them stay connected to their peers and sponsors. For some people, virtual meetings feel like in-person gatherings. Thus, they minimize their chances of relapsing and ending in a situation that may necessitate calling a drug hotline.

Other Ways To Fight Addiction During Quarantine

In addition to attending virtual meetings, people that are fighting addiction can come up with new routines. These can be routine that makes them more productive throughout the day. Waking up to a well-planned day with a schedule to stick to leaves no time to be bored and think about using addictive substances. This eliminates cravings and the possibility of a relapse and probably having to call rehab again.

It’s important to ensure that the schedule involves some physical activity to ensure that a person moves the body. Some people need just to move their muscles to alter their thoughts. And, this can be very helpful at a time when people are being urged to stay at home.

Research indicates that older people that are fighting addiction should be given more attention. That’s because alcohol use among people aged 50 years and above has increased over recent years. What’s more, these people are at a higher risk of developing coronavirus complications. Thus, self-quarantine is also important for them.

The Bottom Line

Nobody wants to have to call the addiction hotline number during the coronavirus pandemic. But, the loneliness that quarantine can bring may prompt those fighting addiction to start using addictive substances again. However, following the tips shared here can help individuals to continue fighting addiction during the quarantine.