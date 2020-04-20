How A Lack Of Sleep is Hurting You

There’s been enough research, literature, and work done in sleep science for anybody to understand that sleep is far from for the weak – it is actually a core element of what makes any person strong. Those who make sure to stay away from sleep deprivation tend to be more fit, have stronger immune systems, and have healthier hearts.

Mastering how to go to sleep is, therefore, a crucial art if you’re looking to lead a more balanced life focussed on your wellbeing. A lack of sleep provides your body with less time to do crucial repair work to your body, meaning sleep deprivation can actually result in poorer health.

But getting good sleep can be more complicated than doing a quick web search for how to go to sleep quickly. It’s a learning process that takes building good habits and a proper night routine. That being said, understanding some basic elements of why you may be suffering from a lack of sleep might help you strategize a game plan better.

Here are our top tips when it comes to getting a solid eight hours, from investing in the most comfortable mattress you can to figuring out how an adjustable bed frame can actually help with your sleep routine.

Getting the best mattress for your sleep style

It should come as little surprise that the type of mattress you sleep on can greatly impact your own sleep cycle. When it comes to the most comfortable mattresses available on the market, there are a lot of ways to go about researching what might be the right choice for you.

Memory foam mattresses tend to come up often as an option that can provide both comfort and support to those looking for it. The best mattresses will often allow you to do a sleep trial, so if you’ve never tried a memory foam mattress before and are nervous about adjusting to something different from a traditional spring mattress, a trial run can be an easy way to test your sleep deprivation against.

What sets high-quality memory foam mattresses apart are their molding capabilities, which means that every contour of your body is adapted to by your mattress. This relieves pressure points in the body and ensures support no matter what your preferred sleeping position is.

What’s more, the best mattresses have additional capabilities. Cooling mattresses ensure that warm sleepers have their body temperature needs met continuously during their sleep while adapting to the temperature outside. Good quality memory foam mattresses should also be hypoallergenic, ensuring that they don’t trap more external debris than necessary. Your lack of sleep will soon be a fact of the past.

Changing your base to change the game

If you’re convinced you’ve already invested in the most comfortable mattress you can, then it’s time to look at the bigger (bed) picture. An adjustable bed frame is not often spoken about in relation to bedroom furniture, but it’s versatility and functionality make it an obvious choice for those struggling with a lack of sleep.

Most adjustable bed frames work well with memory foam mattresses to provide those with unique sleeping styles or who require specific pressure relief ease of comfort during sleep. If you work particularly strenuous jobs, have shift work, or have struggled with severe sleep deprivation in the past, an adjustable bed frame can really optimize the way you prime your body for bedtime.

While an adjustable bed frame or a new mattress may seem like radical changes to your sleep routine, remember that they’re actually investments towards your health. Making these changes can not only improve the quality of your sleep, they, in turn, improve other areas of health as well, including stress management, heart health, and focus, amongst others. Give them a try and issues you have with sleep deprivation will hopefully fade away before you know it.