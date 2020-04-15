Cornyn: Greater Houston Area Airports to Receive $201M in Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several airports in the Greater Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $200,953,087 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about these grants here.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in the Houston area who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

City Airport Name Airport Code Award Amount Anahuac Chambers County T00 $1,000.00 Angleton Texas Gulf Coast Regional LBX $69,000.00 Bay City Bay City Regional BYY $30,000.00 Conroe Conroe-North Houston Regional CXO $157,000.00 Galveston Scholes International at Galveston GLS $30,000.00 Houston David Wayne Hooks Memorial DWH $69,000.00 Houston Ellington EFD $157,000.00 Houston George Bush Intercontinental/Houston IAH $149,187,874.00 Houston Houston-Southwest AXH $69,000.00 Houston Sugar Land Regional SGR $157,000.00 Houston West Houston IWS $1,000.00 Houston William P Hobby HOU $50,866,213.00 La Porte La Porte Municipal T41 $30,000.00 Liberty Liberty Municipal T78 $30,000.00 Pearland Pearland Regional LVJ $69,000.00 Wharton Wharton Regional ARM $30,000.00

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.