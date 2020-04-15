Cornyn: Greater Houston Area Airports to Receive $201M in Coronavirus Relief Funds

WASHINGTON – Several airports in the Greater Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $200,953,087 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about these grants here.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in the Houston area who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
|City
|Airport Name
|Airport Code
|Award Amount
|Anahuac
|Chambers County
|T00
|$1,000.00
|Angleton
|Texas Gulf Coast Regional
|LBX
|$69,000.00
|Bay City
|Bay City Regional
|BYY
|$30,000.00
|Conroe
|Conroe-North Houston Regional
|CXO
|$157,000.00
|Galveston
|Scholes International at Galveston
|GLS
|$30,000.00
|Houston
|David Wayne Hooks Memorial
|DWH
|$69,000.00
|Houston
|Ellington
|EFD
|$157,000.00
|Houston
|George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
|IAH
|$149,187,874.00
|Houston
|Houston-Southwest
|AXH
|$69,000.00
|Houston
|Sugar Land Regional
|SGR
|$157,000.00
|Houston
|West Houston
|IWS
|$1,000.00
|Houston
|William P Hobby
|HOU
|$50,866,213.00
|La Porte
|La Porte Municipal
|T41
|$30,000.00
|Liberty
|Liberty Municipal
|T78
|$30,000.00
|Pearland
|Pearland Regional
|LVJ
|$69,000.00
|Wharton
|Wharton Regional
|ARM
|$30,000.00
