New Website Gives Specific Location Of Covid-19 Cases In Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County, TX – Fort Bend County today launched an updated website that gives the exact zip code, precinct and jurisdiction of people who test positive for COVID-19. To see the data, go to the response hub and look at the map on the right side of the dashboard. The map lands on cases by zip codes. Underneath the map, there is an arrow to toggle to jurisdiction and precinct.

Based on feedback from the public and local elected officials, we are providing more precise information to our residents on where people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” said Judge KP George said Monday. “I am committed to saving lives in Fort Bend County and a more accurate location will help the public to get daily information on the COVID-19 cases in their communities. I ask the residents of the county to continue to practice social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus to the most vulnerable in the larger community.”

The data on the Response Hub is updated on a daily basis each morning by the information gathered by the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department (HHS).

“Providing multiple mapped views of accurate case count density allows citizens and stakeholders to better assess community impact. Regardless of the case count, we should not let our guard down. Continue to practice social distancing, stay home, and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Director of HHS and Local Health Authority.

The online response hub is updated daily at 8:30 a.m. local time with data of COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and recoveries in the county. The hub also provides breakdowns of cases by age, status and gender. There is a guide for navigating the hub at this link.