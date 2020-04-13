Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land Legacy Foundation (SLLF) Board of Directors announces the “SAFE AND WELL” project to support the City of Sugar Land emergency operation needs during the COVID 19 response efforts. SLLF is actively seeking funding for the purchase of much needed safety equipment.

The City of Sugar Land has been providing essential services and community support during this time of emergency. Along with establishing safe and well work programs for essential employees, the city is working to keep the community “SAFE AND WELL” by partnering with public and private health providers as exemplified by now established testing site at the Smart Financial Center. The City is also working with the business community to promote economic development and sustainability along with the planned systems of recovery at the end of the emergency.

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Directors are asking the community to join them raising funds to support the needs of the city during this time. The funds will go to items such as emergency rated masks, gloves, sanitizing supplies, equipment and services.

Sunil Sharma, SLLF Board Chair said, “Sugar Land Legacy Foundation’s mission includes the support of ‘quality of life’ projects and there is no better time to support these unsung heroes who are putting their life in jeopardy to serve their city. As the foundation that supports the City, we want to help in any way we can to provide safety and wellness of Sugar Land and the surrounding areas. Community members can help us do this by donating to the SAFE AND WELL project.”

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation Board of Directors thank you in advance for your support:

Sunil Sharma, Board President Dee Koch

John Null, Board Vice President Gene Reed

Brent Leftwich, Board Treasurer Patty Godfrey

Betty Baitland, Board Secretary Gary Becker

Susan Chapman

Paul Likhari

To donate to the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation’s “SAFE AND WELL” project, please visit https://donorbox.org/safe-well. For questions please visit sugarlandlegacy.org, email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com or call 832-779-8609.

About Sugar Land Legacy Foundation: The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established in 2010 to promote community investment in facilities and activities that enhance the long-term prosperity and quality of life of Sugar Land residents. Contributions to the Legacy Foundation support the City of Sugar Land’s acquisition, ownership, construction, development, or improvement of land and facilities. The SLLF encourages participation from private philanthropic sources and participates in state and federal funding opportunities when appropriate. For more information visit sugarlandlegacy.org or call 832-779-8609.