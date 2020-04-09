Severe Weather Expected Afternoon, Evening

What is the danger?

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall of 0.5-1 inches is expected, however, rapid rainfall of up to 3-5 inches over a short period could lead to street flooding and rises on creeks and bayous. Strong winds and large hail are possible with this system.

What you should do:

STAY HOME

Stay Home, Work Safe order is in effect: do your part by staying home!

is in effect: do your part by staying home! If you must drive, stay safe: NEVER drive into flooded roadways. Have lights and wipers on. Allow extra braking distance and more time for your commute.



GET PREPARED

Bring pets inside.

Move your vehicle under cover, if possible.

under cover, if possible. Secure loose objects in your yard.

in your yard. Have a flashlight, NOAA Weather Radio and extra batteries in case you lose power.

BE INFORMED

Monitor the weather throughout the afternoon and evening.

throughout the afternoon and evening. Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris. Power outages are possible anytime high winds occur. Track outages using the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker at ReadyHarris.

are possible anytime high winds occur. Track outages using the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker at ReadyHarris. Have a way to get emergency alerts throughout the evening by enabling your cell phone’s emergency alerts feature.

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: