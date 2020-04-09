Severe Weather Expected Afternoon, Evening

What is the danger?

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall of 0.5-1 inches is expected, however, rapid rainfall of up to 3-5 inches over a short period could lead to street flooding and rises on creeks and bayous. Strong winds and large hail are possible with this system.

What you should do:

STAY HOME

  • Stay Home, Work Safe order is in effect: do your part by staying home!
  • If you must drive, stay safe:
    • NEVER drive into flooded roadways.
    • Have lights and wipers on.
    • Allow extra braking distance and more time for your commute.

GET PREPARED

  • Bring pets inside.
  • Move your vehicle under cover, if possible.
  • Secure loose objects in your yard.
  • Have a flashlight, NOAA Weather Radio and extra batteries in case you lose power.

BE INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.  

Where you can learn more: