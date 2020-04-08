HCPH | COVID-19 Outbreak Reported in Assisted Living Facility in La Porte

Multiple COVID-19 cases are under investigation

Houston—As part of our ongoing investigation efforts, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the LaPorte Healthcare Center. HCPH’s initial investigation of this same facility that was reported on April 4. To date, 34 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is currently under strict health control orders that were issued to ensure appropriate infection control and prevention measures are taken.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death; particularly nursing homes.

To date, there are 2,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 23 deaths. Please remain home, practice social distancing and follow everyday precautionary measures. If you must leave your home, maintain a physical distance of six feet or more from others and continue washing your hands often, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces.

For updates on COVID-19, including case counts, health tips, fact sheets, and other community resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org and www.hcphtx.org.