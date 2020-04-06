Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Harris County Surpassing 1,000 Cases of COVID-19, 13 Fatalities 

“Today, our county reached a grim milestone. Within Harris County, including the City of Houston, more than 1,000 residents have now tested positive. Deaths have now entered the double-digits – 13 people have had their lives stolen by COVID-19. We know it is easy to feel powerless against this virus, an invisible force responsible for so much hardship across our region. The truth is, we are not powerless. For those of you at home, distancing and protecting your community – thank you. That simple act of staying physically apart from others is making a difference by saving lives – among the vulnerable and strong alike. Those same actions will help us get past this surge in cases sooner so that we can go back to normal and our economy can get back on track as soon as possible. As we have with every other challenge we have faced, we will emerge stronger when this is over- but the only way to get there is together.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is the head of Harris County’s governing body and Director of the Harris County’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Judge Hidalgo, alongside four County Precinct Commissioners, oversees a budget of approximately $5 billion that funds services and institutions for the third-largest county in the nation, home to nearly 5 million people. For more information about Harris County and the Office of the County Judge, please visit: cjo.harriscountytx.gov.