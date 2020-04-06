AG Paxton Leads Multistate Amicus Urging SCOTUS to Allow People to Sue Corporations in the State Where They Were Injured

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today led 40 attorneys general in an amicus brief filed with the United States Supreme Court in support of decisions by the Supreme Courts of Montana and Minnesota. Those state supreme courts correctly ruled in favor of allowing individuals to file personal injury lawsuits in the states in which they reside and were injured, regardless of where the defendant was located.

The friend-of-the-court brief opposes an effort by large corporations to prevent individuals from filing lawsuits in their own local courts and to potentially prevent states from filing lawsuits to enforce their own laws.

“Texas must preserve the ability of its citizens and governmental agencies to file suits in Texas courts based on injuries that occurred in Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Limiting the ability of Texans to file a lawsuit in the appropriate court would severely limit their ability to seek justice. It also could undermine the ability of States to take action against out-of-state businesses in order to protect their citizens.”

Read a copy of today’s amicus here.