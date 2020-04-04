Number of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Employees Positive for COVID-19 Reaches 15

April 3, 2020 – Two more Harris Count Sheriff’s Office employees – one deputy and one detention officer — have received positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to 15. Both employees are assigned to work in the Harris County Jail 1200 Baker Street facility.

The detention officer is a female in her late 30s. The deputy is a female in her late 40s. Five employees assigned to the 1200 Baker Street jail have now tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 178 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure. One of these employees is currently in the hospital. Sixty-one previously quarantined employees have now been cleared to return to duty. Seventy-three Sheriff’s Office employees have been tested, but are still awaiting results. Twenty-three employees have received negative test result s.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

At this time, three inmates in the Harris County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 33 inmates are in quarantine with symptoms indicative of the virus and are awaiting test results.