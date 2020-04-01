Texas Libraries Launch Local Author Contest Texas Author Project seeks judges as it creates opportunities for indie-published authors

Austin, TX – The Texas Center for the Book is pleased to join in the announcement of a local author contest now accepting submissions. The Texas Author Project, part of the nationwide Indie Author Project, is seeking nominations of independently published e-books to be recognized as the top in Texas. In addition to calling for submissions of both adult and young-adult fiction, the contest also seeks book-loving judges.

Winners in each category will receive $500 as well as:

Inclusion in Indie Texas, a digital collection of local authors on BiblioBoard Library.

Honors at the spring 2021 Indie Author Project reception.

Opportunities to promote the winning title at Texas public libraries.

Inclusion in a full page spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and well-known trade publications for library news.

Opportunities to earn royalties through the Indie Author Project Select collection.

The creation of the Texas Author Project gives librarians not only a chance to engage with a growing group of fresh literary voices, but also an opportunity to play an active role in the discovery and promotion of new works.

For indie-published authors, the contest is a fantastic prospect to elevate their careers and expand their readership. Along with the accolade of the award and its perks, being recognized by librarians creates credibility and visibility in the growing marketplace of digital content and independent publishing. Winning authors will reach hundreds, if not thousands, of new readers via the library, and can also leverage being an award-winning indie author for additional marketing opportunities.

“At the Texas Center for the Book, we celebrate and support the written word,” commented Rebekah Manley, the Center’s coordinator. “This contest provides an excellent platform for indie-published authors to showcase their work and receive recognition.”

Each title submitted to for consideration must be:

Independently published.

In the category of adult or young adult fiction.

Written by a Texas resident.

Available in either PDF or ePUB format.

The contest will accept submissions April 1, 2020, through May 31, 2020, at https://indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/texas/. Interested judges may volunteer via https://indieauthorproject.com/judges/, and all questions about the contest may be directed to authors@indieauthorproject.com.

For more information on Texas Center for the Book initiatives, a project of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook or contact Ms. Manley at rmanley@tsl.texas.gov or 512-936-2505.

Established in 1987, the Center for the Book seeks to stimulate public interest in books, reading, literacy and libraries. The Center builds partnerships with library professionals, educators, authors, publishers and booksellers who provide support to our shared mission of promoting a love of literature throughout the Lone Star State. The Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission at the Lorenzo De Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin, Texas.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.