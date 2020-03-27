UHV postpones spring commencement

In response to concerns about COVID-19, the University of Houston-Victoria is postponing its May 16 spring commencement ceremonies.

“Commencement is too important to be canceled, but we do need to postpone our ceremonies to ensure that our students and their families are safe,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Commencement is an incredible accomplishment to be celebrated, and we will immediately begin planning a ceremony for UHV’s spring graduates as soon as health conditions and guidelines allow.”

The ceremonies will be rescheduled for the summer or fall once local, state and federal restrictions are lifted, Glenn said. An announcement will be made as soon as a new date is determined.

Updates will be posted at www.uhv.edu/graduation/attending.