FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY              

Because of continuing public-health concerns with COVID-19, all Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) locations are closed as of Friday, March 20, 2020, at 5:00 pm, and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6, 2020.
The Curbside Pick-Up service has been suspended. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived.
FBCL’s regular online services continue to be available 24/7. Through FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), library patrons have access to the following, and much more. Readers who prefer e-books to physical books can still have access to reading materials and other online services. Some of the available online options include:
- eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers, databases.
- Streaming movies, TV shows, and music.
- Brainfuse Homework Help, World Books for Kids, TumbleBooks, and other youth resources.
- Online SAT/ACT practice tests.
- Genealogy databases.
- Transparent Languages.
While the libraries are closed, questions can be directed to the CONTACT US BY EMAIL option at the bottom of the website. Delays in response may be possible.