FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY              

Because of continuing public-health concerns with COVID-19, all Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) locations are closed as of Friday, March 20, 2020, at 5:00 pm, and are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Curbside Pick-Up service has been suspended. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived.

FBCL’s regular online services continue to be available 24/7. Through FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), library patrons have access to the following, and much more. Readers who prefer e-books to physical books can still have access to reading materials and other online services. Some of the available online options include:

eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers, databases. Streaming movies, TV shows, and music. Brainfuse Homework Help, World Books for Kids, TumbleBooks, and other youth resources. Online SAT/ACT practice tests. Genealogy databases. Transparent Languages.



While the libraries are closed, questions can be directed to the CONTACT US BY EMAIL option at the bottom of the website. Delays in response may be possible.