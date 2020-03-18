Mens Hairstyles; Which Is Your Favourite This Year?

When it comes to fashion, women basically dominate. So in a world where women hairstyles are the mainstream, it feels good to rock one of the best mens hairstyles that can grab attention and bring you to the spotlight. One of such hairstyle that has been winning men’s hearts is quiff haircut. This hairstyle is a statement by itself and incorporates an element of the pompadour, which is another mind-blowing hairstyle for men.

One of the amazing aspects of the quiff is that it incorporates a polished and net look, but at the same time keeping hair in front messy. This has made it so popular among mens hairstyles, according to LoveHairStyles, and celebrities are rocking it. If you want to transform your looks and rock something entirely different, then you would want to go for a quiff and opt for a classy and funk look. Among mens haircuts, the quiff is most admired, and we have compiled some styles for your inspiration. Take a look.

Short Spiky Quiff

The haircut gives you a sophisticated look that combines the modern finish and traditional detail. The hair is cut sleek, but the top is left messy, short, and spiky. You can rock in this look in many events, attracting a good number of eyeballs.

High Pompadour Quiff

This quiff is neat and demands a certain degree of respect. It involves cutting the hair on the sides to short length while leaving that in the middle with a medium length. A fine comb is used to comb it up and back, creating a perfect finish.

High pompadour quiff gives you a sassy look that defines you as a person with a taste. It is not limited to any occasion, both casual and formal. Undoubtedly one of the best mens hairstyles this year.

Extreme Spiked Quiff

If you like a lot of attention, this haircut will award you with some. It is ideal for the high spirited persons and involves a deep shave on the sides, near to bald. Medium length hair is left at the top, and the thicker it is, the better the quiff. Then, the ends of the top hair are trimmed to give a spiky finish.

Bearded men can also rock in this style. Their beard is given an edgy cut up to where it joins the hair on the head.

Disheveled Quiff

It is done on short hair. After the edges are trimmed into a short length, the top is then cut to a slightly longer length than the sides. The front part is then raised up and to the side using a comb.

The quiff looks a bit messy and does not require a lot of maintenance. Apart from the front part, you can use your fingers to set the rest of the hair.

Spiky Quiff with Faded Sides

Men who love showing some head skin should definitely go for this hairdo. This quiff focuses on the sides, and you can fade them in any clipper size. The chic haircut is mostly ideal for casual occasions. It is a great mens hairstyle to try this year.

