Benefits Of Visitor Management For Schools

We live in the modern era of science and technology. Technological developments have made tremendous efforts to improve security. Safety in schools is of utmost importance. Parents send their children to school, putting their trust in the school administration to make sure that all children are protected and safe at all times. With the recent growth in incidents at schools including shootings and harassments, parents worry about the security of their beloved children.

The school board is not only responsible for the academics of students, but it also has the obligation to provide children with a secure atmosphere. It is of major significance that everyone who is present at the school is able to have some sense of protection. Thanks to the wonders of technology, a visitor management system can go a long way in ensuring school-wide safety. This is an electronic system that enables the school to monitor each and every individual who sets foot on school premises. Everyone who enters the school signs in on a device and their government-issued identity details are stored forever in the school’s database. Here are a few advantages that come with such a system:

Easy Operation

There is no rocket science involved in the operation of a visitor management system. Everyone today owns a touch screen device and knows how to use one. Schools can use a system known as InVentry for visitor management. This is specifically designed for schools and high-volume areas for close monitoring of ins and outs. It is a feasible system with a user-friendly interface that anyone can navigate. This can be set up as a self-help desk; eliminating the need for staff to sign in visitors manually.

Speed

Time is money. Jotting down every single visitor’s details by hand on a piece of paper takes up a lot of time. Waiting while someone manually records their information can be frustrating for visitors. A visitor management system records information within a few touches and results in smooth and fast visitor processing. The school staff will not have to deal with huge stacks of visitor records. It will take seconds to look up any visitor with this digitized system.

Reputation

Parents would not have to worry about their child’s safety at school. Their minds will be at peace knowing that the school has a comprehensive security system. The school’s image in the eyes of the parents and community will improve. The school will be perceived in society as a progressive institution that adapts to modern technology. It is a great method to show how to use technology in a productive manner.

Identification

A visitor management system requires visitors to put in their identification details. This can pull up criminal records of the visitors. An alert can be sent automatically whenever a registered felon signs in; notifying the school security to be vigilant. Moreover, smart cards for frequent trusted visitors like parents can be issued to let them sign in with the swipe of a card.

Visitor Management Systems are revolutionizing school security all over the world. Such a system ensures student and faculty safety from all kinds of threats. It is an excellent way to take advantage of technological advancements to help enhance safety and security.