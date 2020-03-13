Natural Ways You Need To Try To Help Increase Your Testosterone Level

Are you feeling sluggish lately? Do you suddenly wake up in the middle of the night and find it hard to get back to slumberland? Or do you oftentimes feel depressed? Chances are you may already have low testosterone levels without you not being fully aware of it. This condition highly affects men nowadays but this shouldn’t cause great alarm because there are natural remedies to treat it. These are the natural ways that you need to try to boost our testosterone level:

Lose that extra pounds!

Stay active and commit yourself to a regular fitness routine to ensure that you have healthy testosterone levels. The Clinical Endocrinology Journal reported that overweight men around the ages of 14 to 20 have 20 to 50% less testosterone compared to men who regularly exercised. Hit the gym and lift weights, run regularly or engage in other sports activities to keep yourself fit.

Don’t let stress get in the way

Everyone is prone to stress and the leading factors include problematic relationships, financial problems, and toxic work situations. Stress results in the increase of cortisol hormones. The bad news is, while Cortisol increases, the opposite happens to your testosterone level. To prevent this, you should allot time to relax and do the things that you love, be it a hobby like gardening or by developing your creative talents.

Be sure to have adequate sleep

Getting ample sleep is essential because it can increase testosterone naturally. A University of Chicago study proved that men who had restricted sleep of just five hours for one week experienced a decrease of 15% in their testosterone level. Therefore, always aim for 7 to 8 hours of restful sleep regularly and ditch those late-night TV specials if you want to stay healthy and increase your testosterone.

Say no to drugs and alcohol

Alcohol intake especially in excessive quantity has a great impact on one’s health and lowers testosterone level. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that alcohol abuse has adverse effects on male reproductive health and results in cell damage. Similarly, drug use is a big no-no as it lowers the testosterone level and has damaging effects on the body.

Bask in the morning sunshine!

The morning sunlight is a good source of Vitamin D which has been known to favorably increase testosterone levels. At least 15 minutes of exposure to direct sunlight regularly is enough to ensure that you receive an ample amount of the wonder vitamin. It also helps prevent diseases like multiple sclerosis and reduces depression.

Watch what you eat

Any conscious effort to stay healthy and increase testosterone levels is useless if you don’t practice mindfulness in your food intake. Eat a balanced diet and make sure that you include proteins and healthy fats in your meal plan. The Keto diet is a low-carb and high-fat diet that’s rich in good cholesterol and effectively increases testosterone levels. Recommended food under this diet plan includes meat and poultry, seafood, cheese, and eggs.

You can increase testosterone levels naturally without the fear of harmful and damaging effects on your body. Make it a habit to get enough rest and sleep, eat a balanced diet, stay active and avoid stress to ensure a healthy and happy life.