Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 3 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing overall total to 9

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reports 3 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation.

The three new cases are:

A man in his 40s, with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He experienced moderate flu like symptoms, which have resolved. He is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s, with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms which have resolved. She is in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with history of international travel. He was hospitalized and discharged in good condition. He is recovering in isolation at home.

These presumptive cases are actionable and we are treating them as a positive. Fort Bend County Health & Human Services will expand the epidemiological investigation and will continue to lead the effort to quickly identify close contacts with these individuals. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.

CDC has confirmed 2 of our previous cases. The presumptive cases that are now confirmed by the CDC are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

People who recently returned to the United States from a COVID-19 outbreak area need to monitor fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days after return. Seek medical care right away if symptoms develop. Before, visiting their healthcare provider or hospital, symptomatic people with a travel history to a COVID-19 outbreak area must call ahead and tell the healthcare professional about their recent travel and symptoms.

If a person has not been around anyone with COVID-19 or has not visited an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak area, they are not at risk.

The public can help:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential.Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. If you are in good health and have mild illness, stay home, and take care of yourself like you would for the flu.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor. Your doctor will help make the decision whether you should get tested for COVID-19

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@FortBendHealth) and check our website for regular updates (fbchealth.org/ncov)

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.