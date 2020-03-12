Sen. Cruz Office Announces Guidance for D.C. Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The press office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement:

“In response to reports that an aide from another Senate office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sen. Cruz has temporarily closed the D.C. office out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and welfare of staff, constituents, and colleagues in Congress. Sen. Cruz’s office had previously established a working group to prepare for a scenario just like this and is fully equipped for staff to work remotely and continue to serve the people of Texas.

“Sen. Cruz feels healthy and is at home in Texas, where he is completing his self-quarantine today after a brief interaction 14 days ago with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Offices in Texas remain open, and Sen. Cruz is continuing to closely monitor the situation and take every precaution necessary to keep staff healthy and help reduce the spread of this virus to others.”