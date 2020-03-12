Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards Research Fellowships

AUSTIN, TX—The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is pleased to announce two recipients of the 2020 Research Fellowship in Texas History. The 2020 TSLAC Research Fellows are Sheena Lee Cox for her dissertation research, focusing on Texas and Southwest borderlands, and Micaela Valadez for her dissertation, ““Drowning in the Alamo City: Fighting for Environmental Justice and Civil Rights in San Antonio, Texas 1950-Present.” First awarded in 2018, the fellowship supports scholars who require use of State Archives collections and conveys a $2,000 stipend to each winner.

Sheena Lee Cox is a PhD candidate at the University of Texas, where she is a graduate research assistant. She holds an MA and BA in History from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Cox is also the program organizer for the Texas State Historical Association’s annual conference.

Micaela Valadez PhD candidate at the University of Texas Department of History, where she is a ClioVis Fellow and program coordinator. She holds both an MA and BA in History from the University of Texas at San Antonio and is a graduate research assistant at the Texas State Historical Association.

“Once again, we are so impressed with the variety and quality of research proposals submitted this year. Many of them relate to historically under-represented groups,” said TSLAC Director and State Librarian Mark Smith. “The State Library and Archives is honored to further all research in Texas history, and we are especially excited about being able to support the new scholarship that will be made possible by these awards in 2020.”

TSLAC coordinates the fellowship in conjunction with the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA). The TSLAC Research Fellowship in Texas History is made possible by the Friends of Libraries and Archives of Texas through a generous donation from the Edouard Foundation. The awards were announced February 28 at the TSHA annual meeting held in Austin.