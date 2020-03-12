Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Formally Declare Public Health Emergencies in Harris County and the City of Houston

Harris County, Texas – March 11, 2020, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo today signed a Public Health Emergency Declaration in response to ongoing efforts to address the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The declaration provides county authorities with additional capabilities to carry out public health orders and provide greater flexibility to attain goods and services on an expedited basis if necessary. The declaration is effective for seven days unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court. To view a copy of the signed declaration click here. Photo here.

Earlier today, Montgomery County officials announced the first community spread case of COVID-19. The case involves a Montgomery County resident with no reported out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with COVID-19. Health officials believe the Montgomery County man who tested positive also attended the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park on February 28, 2020. Currently, there are five cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, outside the City of Houston.

“This virus does not respect political or geographical boundaries,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Our response to this challenge requires that we use every tool in our toolbox to contain and mitigate the very real threat this global outbreak has on our health and our communities. I strongly urge residents, businesses, and schools to take this seriously and to take reasonable precautionary steps to protect our most vulnerable residents from exposure.”

Houston City Mayor Sylvester Turner also signed an emergency declaration today.

“I have taken this step to contain and mitigate the virus. To this point, the cases in Houston, Harris County and Fort Bend County have all been linked to international travel,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As we have indicated since we first starting monitoring COVID-19, we would act quickly and accordingly based on new information. The information about the possibility of community spread in the Houston-area is a game-changer. We made a tough call, but it was the right call to protect the people of our city.”

Evidence so far suggests that most people who have become infected with COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.



For the latest information visit ReadyHarris.org or http://www.hcphtx.org/