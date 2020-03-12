How Far Will You Go to See Moana? It’s Live on Stage in Sugar Land!

See Inspiration Stage bring Moana to life at the Sugar Land Auditorium March 27-April 5

SUGAR LAND, Texas (March 11, 2020) – Inspiration Stage is excited to announce its production of Disney’s Moana JR., at the Sugar Land Auditorium with eight shows over two weekends, March 27 through April 5.

Disney’s Moana JR. is an adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.” This junior adaptation of Moana was recently made available for theatres to license for production.

“It’s such an honor to be one of the first theatre companies in the greater Houston area to produce this touching and beloved show,” says Mandy Seymore-Sensat, Inspiration Stage’s artistic director and the director/choreographer for Moana JR. “It promises to be a show full of spectacle and heart, with amazing music and stunning displays of beauty. It will be a new favorite for audiences young and old.”

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Celebrating the rich history of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust – a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from the Pacific Islands.

Greatwood’s Aly Gregorek, 13, a Fort Bend Christian Academy eighth grader, is excited to be playing Hei Hei, the human character inspired by the chicken in the Moana movie.

“In 2018, I had the opportunity to workshop Moana, JR. with the writers in New York City. About 35 kids were selected to perform it for the first time during the editing process. It was so interesting to see this musical coming together from those early stages,” Gregorek says.

“There are so many talented kids at Inspiration Stage, I am honored to have this role,” she continues. “The choreography is so high-energy and the ensemble music makes you feel like you are on an ocean adventure. I love it!”

In her free time, Gregorek loves drawing, swim team, and singing with her school praise team.

With a cast of 38 talented youth, ages 10 through 18, Moana JR. offers eight showtimes.

March 27, 7:30pm

March 28, 3:30pm & 7:30pm

March 29, 3:30pm

April 3, 7:30pm

April 4, 11:30am & 3:30pm

April 5, 3:30pm

For more information, visit https://inspirationstage.com/shows/disneys-moana-jr/.

In other iStage news, Summer Camp 2020 has recently been announced with 25 youth summer camps for kids ages five through 19. Camps include Moana JR., Frozen JR., Aristocats KIDS, Willy Wonka KIDS, Aladdin KIDS, Little Mermaid JR. and more. For information and to sign up, visit https://inspirationstage.com/Summer/.

Don’t miss the remaining shows in Inspiration Stage’s 2019/2020 modified season, including:

Annie KIDS, April 17 – 19

A Chorus Line High School Edition, May 1 – 3

For more information about auditioning or for ticket sales, visit https://inspirationstage.com/shows/.

Inspiration Stage is a national award-winning performance arts studio located in the historic Sugar Land Auditorium at 226 Lakeview Dr. The 2019/2020 season includes ten youth productions, as well as acting and production classes, and 25 camps for Summer 2020. Tuition assistance is available to qualifying participants. For tickets and information, visit www.inspirationstage.com.

Moana (Sugar Land resident Alondra Loya, 13-year-old 8th grader at Garcia Middle School) and Maui (Jarring Sanders, a 17-year old junior at Bush High School)

