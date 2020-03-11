Annual Mamie George Open House Postponed

Dear Friends,

In an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus), Catholic Charities has decided to postpone our Annual Open House at the Mamie George Community Center originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus at any Catholic Charities facility at this time, but the health and safety of our clients, staff and guests are our top priority.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and following all updates and guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Information, updates and tips for prevention can be found on the CDC website.

We plan to reschedule our Annual Open House for a later date, so please stay tuned to your emails, or our website. If you would like to schedule a personal tour of our Mamie George Community Center or have any questions, please contact Matt Johns at MJohns@CatholicCharities.org or 713.874.6659.

Thank you for your compassion and support to care for the most vulnerable families in our community.

With gratitude,

Gladys Brumfield-James

Fort Bend County Director

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston