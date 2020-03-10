Sen. Cruz Praises Nomination of Trey Trainor to the Federal Election Commission

Submits to the record a statement in support of his nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today submitted to the record the following statement on Trey Trainor to be a member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC):

“Although I cannot be physically present to introduce my friend Trey Trainor at this hearing on his nomination to be a member of the Federal Election Commission, the nearly 1,500 miles that separate us at the moment cannot stop me from saying a few words on behalf of his nomination.

“I met Trey nearly two decades ago, when he was a young lawyer. Since then, I’ve had the privilege to watch him excel in multiple different and important positions in the state government, in the federal government, and in private practice. Indeed, I don’t think he’s ever had an entry-level legal job. His first legal job out of law school was as the General Counsel and Chief Clerk for the Texas House of Representatives Committee of Regulated Industries.

“Throughout his career, Trey has developed immense experience in the issues that he will face as a Federal Election Commissioner. He served as General Counsel to the Texas Office of the Secretary of State—the chief elections officer for the State of Texas—where he advised the Secretary on cutting-edge elections issues. And he has worked for over a decade in private practice representing corporations, interest groups, political figures, and other entities on issues of elections law, campaign finance, and ethics.

“Throughout the time that I’ve known Trey, I’ve been consistently impressed with his commitment to the rule of law and his depth of knowledge of election law. Because his confirmation would not only restore the quorum at the Commission necessary for it to carry out its responsibilities, but would strengthen the Commission with an individual of the utmost character and experience, I strongly support his nomination.”

Sen. Cruz had planned to introduce Trainor before the committee, but is currently at his home in Texas after a brief interaction 12 days ago with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.