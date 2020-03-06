MARCH 05, 2020

From classic fair food to new flavors, the 12th annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Gold Buckle Foodie Awards were a treat.

Rodeo food vendors submitted a variety of dishes to the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards to be judged by Houston-area media guests on Thursday afternoon. There were 83 total entries with many unique dishes, including cotton candy lemonade, pretzel cheese dogs and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cheese turkey legs.

The 2020 Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners are:

Classic Fair Food: “Ribeye Steak Sandwich” – Burton Sausage (L75)

“Ribeye Steak Sandwich” – Burton Sausage (L75) Most Creative Food: “Loaded Waffle Fries with Shredded Pork or Beef” – Holmes Smokehouse (RP60)

“Loaded Waffle Fries with Shredded Pork or Beef” – Holmes Smokehouse (RP60) Best Food-on-a-Stick: “Big Sticks – Pork or Chicken” – Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ (Carnival)

“Big Sticks – Pork or Chicken” – Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ (Carnival) Best Value: “Ribs and Sausage Platter” – Saltgrass Steak House (L63)

“Ribs and Sausage Platter” – Saltgrass Steak House (L63) Best Fried Food: “Donut Chicken Sandwich” – Get Fried (Carnival)

“Donut Chicken Sandwich” – Get Fried (Carnival) Best Specialty Food: “Big Bayou Bloody Mary Mix – Original” – Big Bayou Cocktail Sauce (D13090)

“Big Bayou Bloody Mary Mix – Original” – Big Bayou Cocktail Sauce (D13090) Best New Flavor: “Deep-Fried Cookie Dough Sundae” – The Original Minneapple Pie (CD202)

“Deep-Fried Cookie Dough Sundae” – The Original Minneapple Pie (CD202) Best Dessert:“Deep-Fried Cheesecake” – Granny’s Cheesecake & More (AR603) and (L255)

Gold Buckle Foodie Awards judge and KSBJ radio personality Carder Price said the Cowboy Mac, a brisket topped mac & cheese from The Tot Spot & Mac Shack (J501) was easily one of his favorites.

“The brisket mac & cheese was like if your grandmother became a pit master,” Price said.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2020 Rodeo is scheduled for March 3 – 22.