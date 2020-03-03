Houston National Cemetery Honors Vietnam Veterans

The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration recognizes and thanks

Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifices.

WHAT: The Houston National Cemetery will host a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event will include a pinning ceremony for all Vietnam Veterans in attendance. Other details.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Houston National Cemetery Hemicycle

10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. 77038

Houston, Texas

(parking in the rear of hemicycle)

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE VIETNAM WAR:

The 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War commemoration period initiated in 2015 and ending in 2025 directly corresponds to each year between 1965 and 1975, the inclusive dates U.S. combat troops were deployed in Vietnam. By Presidential Proclamation, the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

“As authorized by Congress and on behalf of the nation, we are doing what should have been done 50 years ago: thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice just as America did for the veterans of World War II and Korea,” said Roy Luera, director, Houston National Cemetery.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam War period and more than 6 million are living today.

HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY:

The Houston VA National Cemetery was dedicated Dec. 7, 1965 and now encompasses some 419 acres of a former dairy farm in northwest Houston. The cemetery’s focal point and the site of all special observances is the horseshoe-shaped building at its center known as the Hemicycle. It is its largest memorial and the most visible structure on the landscape. It is the only VA National Cemetery Administration-managed hemicycle memorial and is one of only three known hemicycles located in national cemeteries.

Assistance to find gravesite locations is available at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. The VA also offers an online grave locator at http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran.

For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.