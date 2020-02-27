Receiving Texts of another Phone           

Secrets and doubts are a slow poison to any relationship. It is necessary to have a healthy and growing relationship without secrets or doubts. No matter how strong your bond is, it is an expert advice to have at least 5% of doubt in a relationship. Obviously, you should not have the phobia of cheating by spouse but there is a need to critically examine the activities of the other person.

If you are observing any suspicious activity from your boyfriend then it is the time to be smart and take advantage of technology. By using some of the amazing spy apps, you will be able to receive text messages of another phone on your device. It seems crazy or impossible but a real thing that you can do in this century.so, here is the answer of you question, how to spy on your boyfriend without him knowing. It may sound tricky but you can get it done within no time.

Selecting the app

The very first thing you need to do is to pick up an application. You may find a number of spying apps that offers you many features and benefits. However, you need to look for a masking app. It is a kind of app functioning that mask the other phone and get you all of its information from text messages to calendar records, call logs, reminders and much more. Make sure you are going to pick up the secure and best app for the purpose. When you look for more features, the app codes will get complex and eventually you will be able to have the ultimate app.

Masking phone

Once you have gone the app, now you need to mask the phone. It is a onetime activity that you need to do. Once you mask the other phone using the app you will start getting messages and other information from the phone. There is no need to keep the phone around, connected to your Bluetooth or following the person everywhere. No matter how far a phone is, as far as it is powered on you will keep getting the messages easily. In this case, your boyfriend will not have any idea about spying on him.

Completely secure

Using the other apps can be tricky and may lead you to some trouble. At some point, the person may get to know about the secret app. While in case of masking app, the other person will have no idea. The app will be running on your phone instead of the other one and with all secret codes, it will work for you benefit.

Receive texts and much more

Another best thing about such apps is the variation of content. These are not restricted to messages or calls only. If you are using an advance application, you will be able to have the reminders, gallery, notes and calendar notes as well. In other words, you will be able to access the other phone memory and information by using your phone.